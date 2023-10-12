Promote Your Business
Nicholls-NSU Family Day game canceled due to fatal shooting of Demons player

NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.(Brad Welborn/NSU Sports Information)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The annual Family Day football game between Nicholls State University and Northwestern State University and festivities have been canceled after a member of the NSU football team was killed in a shooting.

NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. was shot and killed early Thursday morning (Oct. 12). The 21-year-old junior was found around 1 a.m. in Natchitoches after police responded to gunshots in the area. Northwestern State president Dr. Marcus D. Jones confirmed Caldwell’s death to the local newspaper.

“Due to a very unfortunate circumstance involving the Northwestern State University football team, the Nicholls football game and Family Day festivities scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, have been canceled,” the university said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “The Family Day football game is a longstanding tradition at Nicholls, but we must be respectful of the loss Northwestern State University is experiencing.”

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” head football coach Brad Laird said. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster.”

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of one of our young volunteer coaches. Pictured top row 2nd from right,...

Posted by Natchitoches Recreation and Parks Department on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Northwestern State’s Director of Athletics, Kevin Bostian, echoed the sentiment of the community, describing Caldwell as a devoted teammate, friend, brother, and son. He emphasized the positive impact Ronnie had on everyone he encountered.

The Natchitoches Recreation and Parks Department also expressed their condolences, remembering Ronnie Caldwell Jr. as a young volunteer coach who left a lasting impact on those he worked with. They extended their sympathies to the Caldwell family, the NSU football team, and the young athletes who lost their coach.

