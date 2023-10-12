Members of Beth Israel Congregation are worried for their safety amid war

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rabbi at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson says he’s having a tough time dealing with the fact that members of his congregation are still stuck in Israel and can’t come home during this trying time.

He says he says he’s praying for peace and understanding for all the chaos and violence to come to an end.

”It’s only going to continue to unfold,” Joseph Rossen said.

Rossen says he and others have been praying nonstop for members who are over in Israel right now.

He says many of them were already in the country doing mission work before Israel was attacked Saturday by Hamas.

Looking at recent video footage of the attacks, Rossen admits that things are going to get worse before they get better.

”We have congregants with Israeli family members who have been in touch and checking in to say that we’re ok, but every hour we’re learning of another close connection of someone who is being impacted,” Rossen said. “I spoke to a colleague as early as yesterday who in the middle of the day found out that one of their congregants was killed.”

Rossen says he even has family members there that he’s checking on hour by hour.

He and others held a candlelight vigil on Monday praying for peace and safety for members and for the violent attacks to cease there in Israel.

”We’re looking at a very fragile and increasingly destabilizing situation and a long enduring peace. While it’s the goal and the hope the grim reality is of the current situation of what’s going to happen,” Rossen said.

Rosen says as they continue to stand on the promises of hope, there is something you can do to help.

He says you can donate to Magen David Adom (Mah-gen Daveed Ah-dom), which is Israel’s version of the Red Cross. Those funds will go towards rescue efforts such as ambulance services, medical supplies, and even blood drives.

Click here for more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.