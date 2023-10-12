Promote Your Business
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.

-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of his wife.

According to District 10 Circuit Court District Attorney Kassie Coleman, Eric Holifield was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kimberly, 47.

Eric was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in a wooded area off Tokio Frost Bridge Road on July 23, 2020.

Human remains found in Wayne County
Remains confirmed as missing Waynesboro woman

Kimberly had been reported missing since July 18, 2020.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

