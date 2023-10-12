Help and resources are available to people going through domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week alone, WLBT News has reported three domestic violence incidents, one of them being deadly.

One involved a Brandon man holding his wife hostage. Another incident involved a Vicksburg man shooting his girlfriend. In Scott County, there was a deadly incident where a man killed his girlfriend and her eight-year-old son.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates want people who are in these situations to know that help is available.

“We have a number of people that are suffering that are in domestic violence situations that might not be aware of the help they can get, may not be ready to admit this is a circumstance existing in their lives,” Said Dr. Laverne Jackson, executive director for the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

For Jackson, this issue is personal because she’s a survivor herself.

”I knew that I could do more with my life and I walked out of that situation and did more to set the bar for my children,” said Jackson.

Now, Jackson is using her voice and experience to help others going through some of the same things.

”Some people experience embarrassment, some people experience guilt because they feel that there’s something that they could do to prevent it, and that’s not true,” Jackson expressed.

Mississippi currently has 13 certified shelters for domestic violence victims. However, Jackson said she’d like to see more.

”They’re struggling right now not to cut staff in a time when they need to increase staff,” said Jackson.

This year, funding for one of the programs was cut by 41 percent. Jackson hopes to see more money allocated to fund the shelters and other programs. In fact, she plans to work with lawmakers to help bring in those resources.

”Domestic violence does not exist in a vacuum, prevention does not exist in a vacuum, so that means that we need cross sector collaboration in order to address, prevent, and reduce the incidents of domestic violence,” said Jackson.

If you, or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation, click on this link for information on the help and resources being made available to you.

