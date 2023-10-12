Gloomy Day Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slightly cooler start to the day today behind yesterday’s rain. Clouds have stuck around and will continue to hang out with us throughout the day today. I won’t rule out a sprinkle or two for a few folks, but overall yesterday’s system was the most rain we expect to see over the next 7 days. Other changes are ahead though!

Temperatures will be in the 80s today and tomorrow, but a cold front will start to move through our area late Friday and during the day Saturday, bringing a nice drop in temperatures by the end of the weekend and the early parts of next week. Saturday will be slightly below average with highs in the mid and upper 70s and gusty winds as the front passes. The gusty winds will stick around through Sunday. There is also an astronomical event to watch Saturday afternoon - an annular solar eclipse! The moon will cover about 65% of the sun for a few moments right at lunchtime. Conditions for viewing this phenomenon should be good, but don’t forget your eclipse glasses!

By Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s, and overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s as we head into the next week. The cooler air will stay with us all through next week, too. We will also continue to remain dry through the work week.

In the tropics, Sean has been downgraded from tropical storm to tropical depression. There is another disturbance right behind him with a slim chance for development over the coming days.

