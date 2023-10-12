Gardner Minshew to start for Indianapolis Colts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Indianapolis Colts put rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the injured reserve Wednesday after he injured his shoulder Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

With Richardson going on the IR, Gardner Minshew now elevates to the starting QB in Indianapolis.

The Brandon High School graduate has played in four of five games this year; one as a starter, three in relief of Richardson after injuries. As a starter, Minshew led the Colts to a win in week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, and has two wins in relief: week 2 against the Houston Texans, and this past week against the Titans.

Minshew has a 68.7% completion percentage on 83 attempts this season for 553 yards, and has two touchdowns to no interceptions.

Richardson is expected to miss 4-8 weeks with his injury.

The Colts upcoming schedule: @Jaguars, vs Browns, vs Saints, @Panthers, @Patriots, BYE, vs Buccaneers, @Titans.

