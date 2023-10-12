Promote Your Business
Gardner Minshew to start for Indianapolis Colts

The Colts put Anthony Richardson on the IR Wednesday, elevating the Brandon-grad to QB1 for at least four weeks
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Indianapolis Colts put rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the injured reserve Wednesday after he injured his shoulder Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

With Richardson going on the IR, Gardner Minshew now elevates to the starting QB in Indianapolis.

The Brandon High School graduate has played in four of five games this year; one as a starter, three in relief of Richardson after injuries. As a starter, Minshew led the Colts to a win in week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, and has two wins in relief: week 2 against the Houston Texans, and this past week against the Titans.

Minshew has a 68.7% completion percentage on 83 attempts this season for 553 yards, and has two touchdowns to no interceptions.

Richardson is expected to miss 4-8 weeks with his injury.

The Colts upcoming schedule: @Jaguars, vs Browns, vs Saints, @Panthers, @Patriots, BYE, vs Buccaneers, @Titans.

