First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The drought report came out today and it’s looking worse, despite a little rain Wednesday. The report gets tabulated on Tuesdays, which explains that. Clouds will linger overnight with a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday. High temperatures will rebound into the 80s during the day. There may even be a few showers, but they will be of little consequence or concern. Highs this weekend are expected to run below normal in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Fortunately, the cooler weather will stick around for much of next week, however, it will be very dry and breezy as well. This will increase fire danger. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The high temperature reached 72 degrees Thursday afternoon after a morning low of 50. The average high and low this time of year is 80 and 56. Sunset is 6:30pm and the sunrise is 7:02am. Don’t forget the partial solar eclipse is Noon Saturday and do not look directly at it. You’ll notice the sunlight reduced about 75 percent.

