First Alert Forecast: turning cooler and breezy over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Besides the potential for mist under the thick, low hanging clouds, we are expecting to see quieter conditions this afternoon as our Gulf low moves farther away to the east. Temperatures will top out in the 70s in most locations under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Some clouds will hang around into the overnight period as well with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: We should see more breaks of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures heading into Friday to round out the work week. Highs will reach the middle 80s by the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a few hit or miss showers by the end of the day ahead of our next approaching cold front.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler, drier air is on track to funnel in from the north over the weekend in the wake of the cold front. Middle 70s for highs are expected for Saturday before turning slightly cooler on Sunday with forecast temperatures near 70. Our weather will also turn breezy with wind gusts as high as 20-30 MPH this weekend. This will lead to an increasing risk for wildfires combined with low humidity levels. As of now, cooler than normal highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s will prevail for much of next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.