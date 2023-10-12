Promote Your Business
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous

Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous(Holmes County Sheriff Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees at a Dollar General location in West, Mississippi were held at gunpoint while the store was robbed.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday around 9 a.m.

After the crime took place, the suspects involved left in an unknown direction in a light colored Hyundai sedan with no license plate.

According to authorities, they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (662)-834-0099.

