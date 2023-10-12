Promote Your Business
Bralan Womack steps up with big performance in Hartfield’s Game of the Week victory

Womack finished with two return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and the game-sealing interception
Bralan Womack (2) had a big game Friday against MRA, with two return touchdowns, two receiving...
Bralan Womack (2) had a big game Friday against MRA, with two return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and a game-sealing interception(Quentin Smith/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s game between Hartfield Academy and MRA was hyped up all week before the match-up in Flowood, and it delivered on the hype, with the Hawks coming out on top at home, with a 63-56 victory over the Patriots.

Plenty of players made a big impact in the game, but perhaps not as big as Hartfield sophomore athlete Bralan Womack. In the win, Womack had two kick return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and the game-sealing interception late in the game.

“It was just another game to me. Me and my teammates, we prepared all week, we watched film a lot, and we were just very prepared,” Womack said. “We lost Chris Jones, one of our best defensive players, early in the game, so I knew somebody would have to step up. My number was called, and I answered.”

While he’s just a sophomore, Womack already has a ton of attention as a college recruit, and is currently one of the top-ranked recruits in the state for the class of 2026.

Womack said his performance, and the performance of his team as a whole, in the game against MRA, shows that the Hawks are going to play up to the big situations.

“Everybody created hype around the game, the game of the week, possibly the biggest game in MAIS this year, and just to show that I’m not going to fold, me and my teammates are not going to fold under pressure, we’re going to answer to the comments,” Womack said.

