Blaming supervisors for DHS closure is ‘reckless,’ Hinds Co. administrator says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County official is speaking out after he says the board of supervisors was wrongly blamed for the closure of the Department of Human Services Building on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) closed the facility earlier this week, citing mechanical and maintenance issues there, saying there was no timeline on when it would reopen.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Thursday morning that repairs and assessments were already underway, and the county was unaware of how severe the problems were until the building closed.

“We didn’t see that until yesterday. And that was the first time that the board or administration was aware that anything was wrong,” he said. “I think it was very reckless to blame the board of supervisors for something that they didn’t know anything about.”

The two-story brick building is owned and maintained by the county and leased by MDHS.

Jones said all decisions to open or close the facility are made by MDHS, not the county.

“We found out just like everybody else,” he said. “I do apologize to the public for going through that. I think if we would have been able to have a conversation about what needed to be done, we would have been able to help [them] get the word out.”

MDHS Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones refutes the administrator’s claims, saying the county was aware of conditions, and pointed to the fact that crews were removing a carpet at the facility over the weekend.

“If they didn’t know there was a problem with the building, why were they removing the carpet?” he asked.

Kenny Wayne Jones said the county had met with MDHS several times, but none of the concerns were considered an emergency.

“We didn’t know they were going to be closed. We didn’t know that the public was going to be denied access, which is a terrible situation,” he said. “We didn’t know any of this.”

Problems at the facility include a lack of air conditioning, inoperable bathrooms, and a chemical smell throughout. The smell, which has been described by at least one MDHS official as “toxic” and “overwhelming,” came about from the carpet’s removal.

The administrator said the smell should dissipate over time. As for the other issues, they were being assessed on Thursday.

“What my director of administration told me is there were a few bathrooms that were not working, and my director of facilities said they’ve got to look further than the plumbing that you see to see how much corrosion, or how much we’ve got to go inside to [fix],” he said. “That’s what we’re in the midst of doing now.”

Mark Jones said Hinds County-based MDHS staffers are still processing applications and recertifications for clients, and that people in need can submit paperwork and connect with their caseworkers by:

Creating and maintaining an account and applying for assistance at www.access.ms.gov

Emailing dfo.hindscounty@mdhs.ms.gov

Uploading documents on MDHS’ website

Or dropping off documents at a drop box at 4777 Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson. The drop box is checked multiple times each day.

