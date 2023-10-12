American Cancer Society seeking volunteer drivers for cancer patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for ways to give back to the community, the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is looking for volunteers to provide free rides to treatment for cancer patients.

ACS says transportation barriers are the number one reason for missed cancer appointments.

For people with cancer who have no way of getting to treatment, Road To Recovery is there to help.

“We need volunteers so we can help more cancer patients. Unfortunately, we can’t provide rides to everyone who asks us to help them. You can change that,” ACS said online.

If you are facing cancer and need rides to treatment, call 1-800-227-2345 to find out if there are Road To Recovery drivers available in your area.

