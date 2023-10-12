Promote Your Business
20-year-old driver killed after running off road, hitting tree

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old was killed Thursday during a crash in Copiah County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on MS 27.

That was when a 2014 Infiniti QX60, driven by 20-year-old Keith Beasley Jr., ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Beasley received fatal injuries from the crash and died at the scene.

