Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department announced Wednesday evening that a 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.

Around 8:56 a.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Arkansas Avenue after reports of a hit and run. They arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot.

Throughout the investigation, detectives found out that the victim and Wells got into a verbal altercation. Wells got into her vehicle and intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle. Wells pulled out a firearm and got out of her vehicle. She discharged the firearm, hitting the victim in the process. Wells got back into her vehicle and fled the scene.

Wells was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where she was held in lieu of her $250,000 bond, set by Judge Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

