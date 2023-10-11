Vehicle catches fire, causes delays on I-55 in Hernando, traffic diverted, MDOT reports

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - I-55 Northbound is being diverted onto I-69 in Hernando due to a vehicle that caught fire.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire has blocked all lanes traveling northbound.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel work the incident.

