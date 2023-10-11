Promote Your Business
Vehicle catches fire, causes delays on I-55 in Hernando, traffic diverted, MDOT reports

The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69(MDOT)
By Lydian Kennin and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - I-55 Northbound is being diverted onto I-69 in Hernando due to a vehicle that caught fire.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire has blocked all lanes traveling northbound.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel work the incident.

