Vehicle catches fire, causes delays on I-55 in Hernando, traffic diverted, MDOT reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - I-55 Northbound is being diverted onto I-69 in Hernando due to a vehicle that caught fire.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire has blocked all lanes traveling northbound.
Action News 5 is pending more information.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel work the incident.
