Two JSU men’s basketball games to air on national television

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State men’s basketball program will receive national attention during the 2023-24 season.

According to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Tigers, led by Jackson native and NBA Champion Mo Williams, will play two games on ESPNU in SWAC matchups against Texas Southern and Southern.

Jackson State will host Texas Southern - the reigning SWAC Tournament champions - on January 22 at 8 p.m. and host Southern on February 5 at 8 p.m. at JSU’s Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

Coach Williams is entering his second season as the head coach of Jackson State. He led the Tigers to a 14-19 overall record and an impressive 12-6 conference record last season.

JSU will play its first 13 games of the season away from home before hosting rivals Alcorn State on January 6.

Click here to view the Tigers’ full schedule.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.