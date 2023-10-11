Promote Your Business
Two JSU men’s basketball games to air on national television

Jackson State guard Ken Evans Jr., left, drives as he is guarded by Michigan guard Jett Howard...
Jackson State guard Ken Evans Jr., left, drives as he is guarded by Michigan guard Jett Howard in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State men’s basketball program will receive national attention during the 2023-24 season.

According to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Tigers, led by Jackson native and NBA Champion Mo Williams, will play two games on ESPNU in SWAC matchups against Texas Southern and Southern.

Jackson State will host Texas Southern - the reigning SWAC Tournament champions - on January 22 at 8 p.m. and host Southern on February 5 at 8 p.m. at JSU’s Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

[READ: Jackson State announces 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule]

Coach Williams is entering his second season as the head coach of Jackson State. He led the Tigers to a 14-19 overall record and an impressive 12-6 conference record last season.

JSU will play its first 13 games of the season away from home before hosting rivals Alcorn State on January 6.

Click here to view the Tigers’ full schedule.

