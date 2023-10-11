Things To Know Wednesday, October 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Flowood movie theater reopens late October

A movie theater in Flowood will open its doors again. What used to be known as Parkway Theater will now be the Legacy Theaters Parkway. The City of Flowood made that announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday night. The theater said on its Facebook page it would be open by October 27th.

2. Voters weigh in on only one gubernatorial debate being agreed upon

You’re seeing the commercials and signs giving you a heads up that election day is getting close. However, you’ve still not seen Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley square off in a debate. As time ticks away, it looks like it may be a one-and-done deal. If you’ve only seen some social media posts about the debates, you could easily get confused. “I always like to hear a debate for sure,” said voter Norma Fairchild. “I had been wondering when it would happen so that I could hear what each of them had to say.”

3. Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son

Lauderdale County authorities arrested the man accused of killing a mother and her eight-year-old son in Scott County. Scott County authorities said a fire was used to cover up the shooting deaths. “It looks like she was shot once. The child was shot at least three times, maybe more,” said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee. Thirty-one-year-old Salento James Fulgham was named as the prime suspect in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Zina Williams and her eight-year-old son Zacchesus. Firefighters found the bodies after nine p.m. Monday in their Wash Drive home near Forest.

