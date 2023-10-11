Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rain Today!

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tracking rain on this Wednesday morning!

A system is moving into the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to bring scattered showers throughout the day. We are starting off warmer this morning, with temperatures still in the 60s in most places. Despite a warmer start, this afternoon should bring highs in the 70s due to the passing rain and clouds. Overall, totals will not be much, especially north of HWY 84.

Once the clouds clear tonight we should make our way back into the 50s again. Thursday and Friday will bring more clouds and possibly a few showers but will overall be drier than today. Friday afternoon we will have another strong cold front moving through. This will bring gusty winds Friday afternoon and evening and knock temperatures down into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s by Monday night, and the dry/cool conditions will last into the start of the next work week.

We now have tropical storm Sean in the Atlantic. This looks like it will fizzle out as it moves westwards. No tropical impacts to the Magnolia State after today’s system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Boyfriend wanted in murder of woman and son arrested during manhunt
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Brandon Police arrest man for attempting to hold wife hostage

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast:
Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected on Wednesday
Cloudy but dry today, rain possible tomorrow.
Gloomy Today; Rain Possible Tomorrow