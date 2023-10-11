Rain Today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tracking rain on this Wednesday morning!

A system is moving into the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to bring scattered showers throughout the day. We are starting off warmer this morning, with temperatures still in the 60s in most places. Despite a warmer start, this afternoon should bring highs in the 70s due to the passing rain and clouds. Overall, totals will not be much, especially north of HWY 84.

Once the clouds clear tonight we should make our way back into the 50s again. Thursday and Friday will bring more clouds and possibly a few showers but will overall be drier than today. Friday afternoon we will have another strong cold front moving through. This will bring gusty winds Friday afternoon and evening and knock temperatures down into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s by Monday night, and the dry/cool conditions will last into the start of the next work week.

We now have tropical storm Sean in the Atlantic. This looks like it will fizzle out as it moves westwards. No tropical impacts to the Magnolia State after today’s system.

