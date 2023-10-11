Promote Your Business
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement

The Ocean Springs Fire Department has fired one of its firefighters for embezzlement.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, the City of Ocean Springs announced an employee with the Ocean Springs Fire Department was terminated, arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Thursday, October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean Springs Firefighters Association (OSFA) were embezzled by 28-year-old Dylan James Hults, an employee of the department.

Dylan James Hults, 28
Dylan James Hults, 28(WLOX)

After reviewing financial institution records and the employee’s admission of misspending, Fire Chief Derek McCoy placed Hults on administrative leave with pay, pending a disciplinary hearing at a Special Call meeting of the Mayor and Board of Alderman Tuesday, October 10.

The city says the funds in question are not considered public or taxpayer funds, but are the result of various fundraisers held by OSFA through donations made by the community. The employee served as the association’s treasurer, which provided him direct access to the association’s funds.

Chief McCoy contacted the Ocean Springs Police Department and provided all documentation involving the matter for a formal criminal investigation to be conducted. McCoy recommended the employee’s termination to the Board of Aldermen, who approved the request, effective immediately.

“My purpose as the Chief is to ensure that my personnel are equipped to serve the public mentally and physically. We take great pride and work hard to ensure this department fosters a safe and trusting environment,” McCoy said. “We are a team both professionally and personally. It is most bothersome for me that this former employee chose to forego the opportunity to ask for help from his OSFD family who trusted and respected him but rather he chose to betray all of us by making a repetitive conscious decision to steal. His behavior and apparent lack of judgment does not meet the standards that I, his former co-workers, or this community deserve and will not be tolerated.”

Hults was arrested by OSPD Wednesday and charged with one felony count of embezzlement. He is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center pending a $10,000 bond.

