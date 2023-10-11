Promote Your Business
North Forrest VFD responds to vehicle fire

The vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest/Jones County line on...
The vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest/Jones County line on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.(North Forrest VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday night.

According to a North Forrest VFD Facebook post, the vehicle fire was reported on Warren Mott Parkway near the Forrest County/Jones County line around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found a Chevrolet Caprice fully involved.

Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly got to work extinguishing the flames before they could spread further from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire. The driver of the vehicle advised firefighters that the fire began under the dash of the vehicle.

