Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A couple is accused of attacking a man in Prentiss County, Mississippi.

The attack happened Saturday morning at a house on County Road 1211.

The victim claimed Ryan Henderson and Marilyn Howell knocked on the door and then attacked him.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the victim had been stabbed and was taken to the local hospital.

The victim is recovering.

Tolar said he’s not sure if the pair and the victim knew each other before the attack.

Investigators have not been able to identify anything stolen, the sheriff said. However, he said it appeared the pair searched for something.

Deputies arrested them Sunday afternoon in Booneville.

Henderson, 49, and Howell, 33, both of Booneville, face aggravated assault and home invasion charges.

The sheriff said Howell had brass knuckles at the time of her arrest and has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Henderson received a $50,000 bond and Howell received a $75,000 bond.

