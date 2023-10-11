Promote Your Business
Man in custody after being on the run in Oxford, Mississippi

Jasper Jenkins
Jasper Jenkins
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody after being on the run in Oxford, Mississippi, according to police.

Jasper Jenkins, 25, ran away from Circuit Court and was last seen going North Lamar Boulevard near North 14th Street on Tuesday, October 10.

Oxford Police Department found him at 2:52 the same day.

