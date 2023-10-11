Madison FD shares fire safety tips
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lisa Valadie with the Madison Fire Department shares a few fire safety tips in the kitchen to highlight National Fire Prevention Week.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.