James Street crash injures 2, knocks out power in area

A single-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital and knocked out power to the area.
A single-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital and knocked out power to the area.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg police Department is asking drivers to avoid James Street near Dixie Pine Road while emergency crews work the scene of a one-vehicle accident.

At this time, the southbound lane of James Street is closed, as crews remove debris and restore power that was knocked out by the accident.

HPD said both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Per HPD: lease use caution in the area.

