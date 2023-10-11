Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hinds Co. man faces up to 30 years in prison following statutory rape conviction

Hinds County Circuit Courthouse
Hinds County Circuit Courthouse(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of statutory rape.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Ray Anthony Beasley was found guilty of the crime following a two-day trial in Hinds County Circuit Court.

The verdict comes more than two years after detectives with the Jackson Police Department learned that Beasley was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives opened an investigation into the matter after the girl had a baby at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Hospital officials contacted the Mississippi Department of Human Services. DHS referred the matter to JPD.

The investigation revealed the victim and Beasley’s daughter had been friends since second grade. He later admitted to having sex with the victim on numerous occasions.

“As a father, I find cases such as this one to be particularly troubling,” Owens said. “The protection of our children has been and will continue to be a top priority for this office.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Brandon Police arrest man for attempting to hold wife hostage

Latest News

The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
Vehicle catches fire, causes delays on I-55 in Hernando, traffic diverted, MDOT reports
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
Gluckstadt Police Department
Across-the-board pay raises approved for Gluckstadt Police Dept.
Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident