Hinds Co. man faces up to 30 years in prison following statutory rape conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of statutory rape.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Ray Anthony Beasley was found guilty of the crime following a two-day trial in Hinds County Circuit Court.

The verdict comes more than two years after detectives with the Jackson Police Department learned that Beasley was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives opened an investigation into the matter after the girl had a baby at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Hospital officials contacted the Mississippi Department of Human Services. DHS referred the matter to JPD.

The investigation revealed the victim and Beasley’s daughter had been friends since second grade. He later admitted to having sex with the victim on numerous occasions.

“As a father, I find cases such as this one to be particularly troubling,” Owens said. “The protection of our children has been and will continue to be a top priority for this office.”

