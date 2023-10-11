Hearing set in case seeking to overturn results in Hinds Co. District 4 run-off

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Hinds County supervisor seeking to overturn the August primary results will soon have his day in court.

A hearing is slated for October 30 to determine whether Supervisor Vern Gavin’s complaint against challenger Wanda Evers can move forward.

Gavin, who represents District 4, filed the challenge in Hinds County Circuit Court late last month after the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee refused to overturn the results of the August Democratic runoff.

Gavin, who lost his bid for reelection by about 400 votes, says Evers didn’t meet state residency requirements to run.

“[Evers] does not satisfy the two-year residency requirement to serve as Hinds County supervisor,” his attorney wrote. “For this reason, the Hinds County Democratic Party Executive Committee should not allow her name to be placed [on] the Tuesday, November 7... general election ballot.”

Gavin says tax records show that his opponent has two residential addresses, one in Clinton and one in Jackson, and that she filed for homestead exemption on the property in Jackson. That property is located outside District 4.

Gavin also contends voting records show Evers only transferred her voter registration address to the District 4 property in October 2021, less than two years before she ran for the seat.

State statute mandates that a person must live in the district in which they seek office for two years and must be a registered voter for the two years immediately prior to the election.

Evers says her voting address has consistently been the Clinton address, despite it being changed in SEMS, the Statewide Election Management System, without her knowledge in 2020.

“When the respondent learned of this change, she made repeated attempts to have her voting records corrected to reflect her true address,” her attorney wrote. “The correction was finally accomplished on October 7, 2021.”

As for the homestead exemption issue, Evers admits she filed for the exemption on her Jackson property in 2021, 2022, and 2023 despite not living there. However, she says state statute does not preclude her from doing so.

Said Evers, “There is no basis for homestead exemption being claimed on the property [in Jackson] ... to constitute a presumption of residency at that address.”

