Flowood movie theater reopens late October

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A movie theater in Flowood will open its doors again.

What used to be known as Parkway Theater will now be the Legacy Theaters Parkway.

The City of Flowood made that announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

The theater said on its Facebook page it would be open by October 27th.

New amenities include new recliners and surround sound for their movies.

We are excited and working hard on getting Legacy Theaters Parkway in Flowood ready for our opening later this month! We...

Posted by Legacy Theaters Parkway on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

