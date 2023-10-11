First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outside a few lingering showers, our weather will turn drier overnight as the disturbances exits the region. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 50s by morning. We’ll see more breaks of sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures expected. Highs will likely climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will drop to lower 60s with passing clouds. By Friday, an approaching cold front will swing in from the west, possibly bringing a few showers to the area. Afternoon temperatures ahead of the front will be in the middle 80s before another push of cooler air moves in. Highs this weekend are expected to run below normal in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Fortunately, the cooler weather will stick around for much of next week.

