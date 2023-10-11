Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: showers possible today; turning brighter, cooler by this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Keep your rain gear on standby this afternoon! A Gulf low to our south will continue to spread light showers across parts of central Mississippi throughout the day. For those that unfortunately don’t see rain, it will be a gloomy afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to the south and middle 70s farther north. Our local ran chances are forecast to taper off overnight as this disturbances exits east. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: We’ll see more breaks of sunshine on Thursday as temperatures slightly warm up. Highs will likely climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will drop to lower 60s with passing clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Friday, an approaching cold front will swing in from the west possibly bringing a few showers to the area. Afternoon temperatures ahead of the front will be in the middle 80s before cooler air moves in. Highs this weekend are expected to run below normal in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. As of now, the cooler weather is currently on track to stick around for much of next week.

