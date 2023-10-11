Dept. of Human Services blames board of supervisors for closure of Hinds Co. location

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A number of people showed up to the Hinds County Department of Human Services office Wednesday and found out it’s closed.

MDHS spokesman Mark Jones says it’s due to ongoing issues at the facility that the board of supervisors is responsible for fixing.

Those issues include restrooms that aren’t functioning, a broken A/C unit, and a chemical smell throughout the building.

Jones says the issues are due to years of neglect by the supervisors.

Aside from the security guard in the parking lot, no one was allowed through the gates of Hinds County’s Department of Human Services office Wednesday, leaving many people seeking or relying on financial assistance confused.

“I just don’t know how long they’re going to be closed and why the people wouldn’t be notified about it. A lot of people showed up today looking to go in the building and it’s closed,” Chymetra Gilson said.

MDHS posted on Facebook Tuesday saying workers at the facility off Medgar Evers Blvd. were forced to relocate to other buildings across the metro, making it clear that the board of supervisors owns and is responsible for maintaining the location.

“It’s a major inconvenience because I need this address changed, but I’m going have to go online and do it and see how quick they get it,” Gilson said.

According to MDHS, those in need can still submit their application and connect to their caseworker by:

Creating and maintaining an account and applying for assistance at www.access.ms.gov

Emailing dfo.hindscounty@mdhs.ms.gov

Uploading documents on MDHS’ website

Or dropping off documents at MDHS’ drop box at 4777 Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson

However, none of those options provide the person-to-person contact that some desire.

“It’s not difficult to do it online but the thing is nobody talks back to you,” said Ms. Mitchell.

Ms. Mitchell – who wanted to remain anonymous – says her case for SNAP benefits had been delayed long before the building closed.

“They can’t blame it on the building. It’s just that they’re not working these cases in a timely manner,” she said. “Because of that, I don’t have any benefits, and it’s causing me to be in a very, very bad place right about now.”

Ms. Mitchell says she called MDHS’ other Jackson location, off Lamar Street, and was told only the supervisor at the location on Medgar Evers could handle her case.

WLBT tried getting an interview with both MDHS and the president of the board of supervisors, Vern Gavin.

Gavin said he had too much going on Wednesday, and MDHS never responded.

Currently, there’s no timeline on when the building will reopen.

