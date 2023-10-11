Promote Your Business
‘Danger to the community’; Judge denies bond for accused murderer William ‘Polo’ Edwards as he awaits second trial

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson also called Edwards a flight risk despite his own attorneys’ denials
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson has denied bond for accused murderer William “Polo” Edwards, more than a month after his murder trial ended with a hung jury.

Edwards, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 45-year-old Robert Davis, will now remain in the Rankin County Detention Center until the outcome of his second trial.

Peterson summed up her denial Wednesday afternoon in two primary reasons: she believes Edwards, a former social media personality and radio host, poses a special danger to the community and a flight risk, despite “general denials” by his counsel in their argument for bond.

In the hours after the shooting, cell phone records show Edwards left the Jackson metro and traveled to Lexington, then left the state entirely.

U.S. Marshals later apprehended Edwards in New Orleans, days after the shooting.

During the week-long murder trial in August, more than a dozen witnesses testified, including the state’s star witness, Shadow Robinson.

Davis’ killing happened at Robinson’s Clinton home.

She told the court Edwards was obsessed with her, though she also admitted to being involved with him.

She denied any romantic relationship with Davis.

Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Gwen Agho said in her closing statements that Edwards was jealous of Davis and Robinson, and that’s what led him to shoot the man eight times.

The jury deliberated less than seven hours over two days before telling Peterson they could not reach a verdict.

