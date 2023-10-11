Council says it will financially support new lighting around JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A resolution recently approved by the Jackson City Council could help improve safety around Jackson State University.

At a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the council voted in favor of a non-binding resolution to provide financial support for the installation of LED lighting along a portion of Lynch Street.

The measure was approved unanimously. Council President Aaron Banks said members would have to come back later to approve an order officially authorizing the support.

“This is a commitment that I think is easily achievable that would allow us to be able to ensure safety and... attract even more businesses along the parkway,” he said.

The new lighting would be installed along Lynch from Dalton Street to University Boulevard.

Banks said Jackson would have to pay about $760 a month in maintenance and service costs once the lighting is in place. He said the area has streetlights now, but new ones would be brighter and more energy efficient.

“When you look at the parkway, when you look at... the things that [JSU is] thinking about doing, this is a no-brainer,” he said.

JSU Acting President Dr. Elayne Anthony sent the council a letter seeking members’ support back in August.

She, too, expressed the need for better, more energy-efficient lighting around the campus.

“The safety and well-being of our students are of paramount importance to us,” she wrote. “As an institution committed to providing a conducive learning environment, we strive to ensure that our campus remains secure, especially during evening hours.”

She told the council the new lighting would not only make the campus safer but decrease carbon emissions and contribute to the city’s “larger green initiatives.”

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote voted in favor of the resolution but questioned whether the vote was needed.

“My understanding of our relationship with Entergy is we have a contract with them, and they take care of the lights,” he said. “I think if it’s our street... we should just take responsibility and get with Entergy and tell them to upgrade the lights.”

