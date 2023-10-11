Promote Your Business
Chainsaw woodcarver creates bear for Rolling Fork during Arts Conference

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tribute to Rolling Fork is being created now to inspire artists and victims of the March tornado.

A Mississippi wood carver is putting his skills on display transforming a tree into a work of art. It’s happening during the Mississippi Arts Commission’s annual conference.

“It’s kind of like rebuilding Rolling Fork one board at a time,” said Dayton Scoggins.

The chainsaw wood carver was doing his magic on a more than 10-foot cypress Wednesday to create a construction worker bear to add to the collection in Rolling Fork. He will be returning to the tornado-ravaged town before the Great Delta Bear Affair on October 28.

“We’re gonna go and repair all the bears that we can get repaired,” said Scoggins. “A lot of them are missing ears or noses. Some of them are hands and stuff. So we’ll just go around making parts trying to glue them back on and carve them out.”

The more than 40-year-old woodworker’s talents are on full display across from this year’s annual Mississippi Arts Commission Conference at the Westin Hotel. More than 50 artists are participating.

“Our goal at the Arts Commission is to help our artists make a business out of what they do,” said MS Arts Commission Communications Director Ellie Banks. “We’re trying to help employ them. We’re trying to help bring money back into their local economies.”

The 57-year-old has traveled the world from Japan to Scotland and Germany winning exhibitions and competitions with his intricate wood carvings.

“Hopefully we can get it back and this will give folks you know a little bit of hope that you can put it back together,” added the woodcarving artist.

Scoggins will complete the bear on Thursday. It will be shipped to Rolling Fork on Friday.

