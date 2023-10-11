Brandon’s Emily Davis wins inaugural 7A Miss Volleyball award
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MHSAA, Mississippi Association of Coaches, and C Spire announced the winners of the inaugural C Spire Miss Volleyball awards Wednesday.
Among the honorees was Brandon senior outside hitter Emily Davis, who was named the winner of the 7A award.
Davis is committed to play for Southern Miss next season, and is a big part of a Bulldog team that won the 6A State Championship in 2022, and currently holds the 1-seed out of Region 3 in the Class 7A playoffs this year.
Full list of winners:
1A - Jolee Young, Hickory Flat
2A - Macie Phifer, Ingomar
3A - Kerstin Moody - Belmont
4A - Emma McKee - Caledonia
5A - Harmony Jackson - Lafayette
6A - Sofia Gonzalez - Lake Cormorant
7A - Emily Davis - Brandon
All Miss Volleyball award winner will be honored during the MHSAA State Championships, which will be hosted at Ole Miss on October 19-20.
