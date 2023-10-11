Brandon’s Emily Davis wins inaugural 7A Miss Volleyball award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MHSAA, Mississippi Association of Coaches, and C Spire announced the winners of the inaugural C Spire Miss Volleyball awards Wednesday.

Among the honorees was Brandon senior outside hitter Emily Davis, who was named the winner of the 7A award.

Davis is committed to play for Southern Miss next season, and is a big part of a Bulldog team that won the 6A State Championship in 2022, and currently holds the 1-seed out of Region 3 in the Class 7A playoffs this year.

Full list of winners:

1A - Jolee Young, Hickory Flat

2A - Macie Phifer, Ingomar

3A - Kerstin Moody - Belmont

4A - Emma McKee - Caledonia

5A - Harmony Jackson - Lafayette

6A - Sofia Gonzalez - Lake Cormorant

7A - Emily Davis - Brandon

All Miss Volleyball award winner will be honored during the MHSAA State Championships, which will be hosted at Ole Miss on October 19-20.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.