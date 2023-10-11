Promote Your Business
Brandon Police arrest man for attempting to hold wife hostage

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police arrested a man for attempting to hold his wife hostage on Tuesday.

The department responded to a domestic disturbance complaint in the Cornerstone subdivision at 6:25 p.m.

Brandon Police say Joseph Martin Kennedy Jr. tried to hold his wife hostage and barricade himself in the home.

Fortunately, his wife escaped and reported to BPD that her husband was heavily armed.

Brandon Police took Joseph into custody without incident, and is being charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

