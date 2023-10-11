Brandon Police arrest man for attempting to hold wife hostage

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police arrested a man for attempting to hold his wife hostage on Tuesday.

The department responded to a domestic disturbance complaint in the Cornerstone subdivision at 6:25 p.m.

Brandon Police say Joseph Martin Kennedy Jr. tried to hold his wife hostage and barricade himself in the home.

Fortunately, his wife escaped and reported to BPD that her husband was heavily armed.

Brandon Police took Joseph into custody without incident, and is being charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

