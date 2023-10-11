Across-the-board pay raises approved for Gluckstadt Police Dept.

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers in Gluckstadt are getting a pay raise.

On Tuesday, the Gluckstadt mayor and Board of Aldermen approved a new pay scale for the Gluckstadt Police Department, which includes across-the-board raises for officers and additional increases based on an officer’s years of service.

Under the new pay scale, uncertified officers will see their pay go from $38,000 to $40,000 a year, while officers with up to three years of experience will see their starting salary go from $40,000 to $45,000 a year.

“That’s definitely going to help us be more competitive and enticing,” said Chief Barry Hale.

Gluckstadt currently has nine full-time officers, five part-time officers, and five reserve officers, along with three openings.

Hale says one of those positions is expected to be filled soon. Two other candidates likely also will come on now that the new wages have been put in place.

Gluckstadt Police Department Pay Scale Previous New Uncertified patrol officer $38,000 $40,000 Up to three years of experience $40,000 $45,000 4 to 6 years of experience $41,000 $46,000 7 to 9 years of experience $43,000 $48,000 10+ years of experience $45,000 $50,000 Sergeant - 3 to 6 years $48,000 $51,000 Sergeant - 7 to 9 years $50,000 $53,000 Sergeant - 10+ years $52,000 $55,000 Lieutenant $60,000 $63,000 Assistant Chief $64,000 $70,000 Chief $75,000 $80,000

In other news, Gluckstadt has received a $150,000 grant to pay for the purchase and installation of additional tag-reading cameras. The city currently has five devices in place at strategic locations. The grant will pay for seven more.

“Those things come in handy in helping deter crime and keeping our citizens and businesses safe,” Hale said. “They really help a bunch here.”

