Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Across-the-board pay raises approved for Gluckstadt Police Dept.

Gluckstadt Police Department
Gluckstadt Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers in Gluckstadt are getting a pay raise.

On Tuesday, the Gluckstadt mayor and Board of Aldermen approved a new pay scale for the Gluckstadt Police Department, which includes across-the-board raises for officers and additional increases based on an officer’s years of service.

Under the new pay scale, uncertified officers will see their pay go from $38,000 to $40,000 a year, while officers with up to three years of experience will see their starting salary go from $40,000 to $45,000 a year.

“That’s definitely going to help us be more competitive and enticing,” said Chief Barry Hale.

Gluckstadt currently has nine full-time officers, five part-time officers, and five reserve officers, along with three openings.

Hale says one of those positions is expected to be filled soon. Two other candidates likely also will come on now that the new wages have been put in place.

Gluckstadt Police Department Pay ScalePreviousNew
Uncertified patrol officer$38,000$40,000
Up to three years of experience$40,000$45,000
4 to 6 years of experience$41,000$46,000
7 to 9 years of experience$43,000$48,000
10+ years of experience$45,000$50,000
Sergeant - 3 to 6 years$48,000$51,000
Sergeant - 7 to 9 years$50,000$53,000
Sergeant - 10+ years$52,000$55,000
Lieutenant $60,000$63,000
Assistant Chief$64,000$70,000
Chief$75,000$80,000

In other news, Gluckstadt has received a $150,000 grant to pay for the purchase and installation of additional tag-reading cameras. The city currently has five devices in place at strategic locations. The grant will pay for seven more.

“Those things come in handy in helping deter crime and keeping our citizens and businesses safe,” Hale said. “They really help a bunch here.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Brandon Police arrest man for attempting to hold wife hostage
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell to appear in court over kidnapping hoax
Praying for a miracle after 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident
Jasper Jenkins
Man in custody after being on the run in Oxford, Mississippi
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, October 11
Flowood movie theatre reopens late October
Flowood movie theater reopens late October