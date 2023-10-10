Things To Know Tuesday, October 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ridgeland Police Department to launch new app

If you live in the city of Ridgeland, it’s about to get a whole lot easier to communicate and get updates from the police department. Ridgeland residents will soon have a new reason why they hear an alert coming from their phones. “It’s the first of its kind in the state of Mississippi. We are partnered with thepoliceapp.com. The app will be right there at your fingertips,” Chief Brian Myers said.

2. Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population

Deer hunters can look forward to spending a little more time in the woods this season to help thin the deer population. Despite the drought, experts say there are record numbers in the woods. Bow hunting season is underway, and the woods are crawling with deer. Wildlife experts say 1.5 million deer are rooming the state forests, more than the land can handle. Hunters are encouraged to help thin the record population. “We also had great conditions for deer to reproduce. So we’ve seen an increase in our deer population, and so with this upcoming season, we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Chief of Staff Russ Walsh.

3. Family remembers 15-year-old shot and killed in Canton on Friday

The Canton Public School District is mourning the loss of one of its students who was shot and killed Friday night. The district addressed 15-year-old Larry Taylor’s family and friends on Facebook Monday, saying, “You are in our prayers as we mourn with you over the loss of your loved one.” Taylor died at a home on Frost Street after he was shot in the side by an AR-style rifle, according to police. The person arrested in connection to the killing is even younger than Taylor, 13-year-old Tristin Johnson.

