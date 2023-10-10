Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Things To Know Tuesday, October 10

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ridgeland Police Department to launch new app

If you live in the city of Ridgeland, it’s about to get a whole lot easier to communicate and get updates from the police department. Ridgeland residents will soon have a new reason why they hear an alert coming from their phones. “It’s the first of its kind in the state of Mississippi. We are partnered with thepoliceapp.com. The app will be right there at your fingertips,” Chief Brian Myers said.

2. Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population

Deer hunters can look forward to spending a little more time in the woods this season to help thin the deer population. Despite the drought, experts say there are record numbers in the woods. Bow hunting season is underway, and the woods are crawling with deer. Wildlife experts say 1.5 million deer are rooming the state forests, more than the land can handle. Hunters are encouraged to help thin the record population. “We also had great conditions for deer to reproduce. So we’ve seen an increase in our deer population, and so with this upcoming season, we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Chief of Staff Russ Walsh.

3. Family remembers 15-year-old shot and killed in Canton on Friday

The Canton Public School District is mourning the loss of one of its students who was shot and killed Friday night. The district addressed 15-year-old Larry Taylor’s family and friends on Facebook Monday, saying, “You are in our prayers as we mourn with you over the loss of your loved one.” Taylor died at a home on Frost Street after he was shot in the side by an AR-style rifle, according to police. The person arrested in connection to the killing is even younger than Taylor, 13-year-old Tristin Johnson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Wreck leaves 35-year-old woman dead
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

Family escapes overnight house fire in Jackson
Family of five escapes overnight house fire in Jackson
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
A portion of MLK Jr. Drive in Jackson could be dedicated to the late Judge LaRita Stokes
Bentonia family claims they ‘have to jump through hoops’ to replace decaying home