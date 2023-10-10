MLK Drive to be honorarily renamed after late Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will soon be honorarily renamed after another trailblazer, the late LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to honorarily rename Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Woodrow Wilson Avenue to Maple Street after the Hinds County Court judge and city councilwoman, who passed away earlier this year.

Council members said the street’s name will not be officially changed, but rather a sign will be installed recognizing Cooper-Stokes.

“I’ve been getting some calls from folks who are confused. They think we’re going to change Martin Luther King [Drive],” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “That’s not it. We’re putting up an honorary sign for someone who so richly deserved that.”

Cooper-Stokes was the first Black female county court judge in Hinds County. She also was the first Black female chief judge on the court, Stokes said.

In addition, Cooper-Stokes served as Ward 3 representative on the Jackson City Council while her husband, current Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, was on the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Stokes says the honorary renaming will begin at Woodrow Wilson, where Cooper-Stokes attended church, and would stretch to Maple Street. That’s where Lanier High School is located, and that’s where Cooper-Stokes graduated.

“We think the significance of trying to create history and [making] sure that young people see that if they stay in school and do the right thing, things will happen [positively] for them,” he said. “We’ve got to show young people they need to stay in school. Otherwise, we’re going to keep having these dropouts, and we’re going to keep having these schools closed.”

Stokes thanked the public for their support since his wife passed away, saying the last few months have been some of the toughest in his life.

“To every family, husband and wife, appreciate each other. Don’t take them for granted, because when that day comes and you’re not together, it’s going to be a hurting thing,” he said. “Appreciate every day that you have together [and] thank God.”

