Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend on October 8.

A press release says officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Grove and China Streets at 1:16 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman sitting in a silver Chrysler 300 with a gunshot wound to her left thigh. She was transported to UMMC to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Derrick Williams, Jr., fled the scene before officers arrived. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.