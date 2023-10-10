Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Vicksburg

Derrick Williams
Derrick Williams(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend on October 8.

A press release says officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Grove and China Streets at 1:16 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman sitting in a silver Chrysler 300 with a gunshot wound to her left thigh. She was transported to UMMC to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Derrick Williams, Jr., fled the scene before officers arrived. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi
Man arrested in connection with shooting deaths of Scott Co. mother and son
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Wreck leaves 35-year-old woman dead

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment
JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks