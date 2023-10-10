JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Director of Public Safety, Chief Herman Horton, was appointed to the Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking (ACHT) Policies and Partnerships Subcommittee within the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Office of Aviation and International Affairs.

The ACHT consists of 15 members selected by the secretary of transportation who will fulfill duties for the life of the committee.

Among other things, the group will be responsible for a counter-trafficking report with recommendations for countering human trafficking.

Horton will join a diverse group of stakeholders from various sectors, including aviation, bus, law enforcement, maritime, port, rail, and trucking.

Horton holds the distinction of being the first director of JSU Public Safety appointed to the AHCT committee.

