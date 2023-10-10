Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment

JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment
JSU’s public safety director receives U.S. DOT appointment(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Director of Public Safety, Chief Herman Horton, was appointed to the Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking (ACHT) Policies and Partnerships Subcommittee within the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Office of Aviation and International Affairs.

The ACHT consists of 15 members selected by the secretary of transportation who will fulfill duties for the life of the committee.

Among other things, the group will be responsible for a counter-trafficking report with recommendations for countering human trafficking.

Horton will join a diverse group of stakeholders from various sectors, including aviation, bus, law enforcement, maritime, port, rail, and trucking.

Horton holds the distinction of being the first director of JSU Public Safety appointed to the AHCT committee.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Wreck leaves 35-year-old woman dead
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches on fire
Two people injured after Pearl apartment catches fire
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department
New undersheriff named to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks
Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks
Could Jackson be close to having a new public works director?
Crews battle fire at home on Hickory Drive
Jackson home a complete loss after Tuesday fire