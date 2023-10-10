Jackson’s trash contract expires in 173 days. Council members say there’s still time to prevent another garbage crisis.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With 173 days to go before its contract with Richard’s Disposal expires, the future of garbage collections in Jackson beyond that time is still unclear.

On Tuesday, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote again urged the administration to issue a new request for proposals (RFP) for a long-term garbage hauling contract.

“It’s 170 days until the contract expires on March 31. I think it’s in the best interest of our professional reputation as the council and as city government to do it,” he said. “So, I encourage the administration to initiate an RFP with that in mind.”

Council President Aaron Banks told council members he had an “update on a way to move forward” but said it would have to be discussed in executive session, citing pending litigation.

It was unclear what update Banks provided. He was not immediately available for comment.

In April, Richard’s Disposal filed suit against the city in Hinds County Circuit Court, asking the court to overturn the council’s decision to deny the company a contract.

“The council’s decision was arbitrary and capricious as it violates clear statutory requirements,” the suit stated. “Richard’s is also entitled to compensatory damages for losses it has sustained or would have earned had the contract been awarded properly.”

The council approved a one-year emergency agreement with the New Orleans-based Richard’s back in April after the city went for more than two weeks with no residential collections.

The emergency contract came after the council refused to approve a long-term contract with the company. It expires on March 31.

With the clock ticking, some council members are again urging the mayor to issue a new RFP. So far, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declined to do so.

In August, Lumumba said Jackson couldn’t issue a new RFP because of the Richard’s suit. He also said a new RFP would mean higher prices for residents.

Homeowners currently pay around $37 a month for trash. That amount is paid along with customers’ monthly water and sewer bills.

“We have to be concerned, we have to be considerate when we’re asking residents [to pay] double or triple... what they have paid in recent history,” he said. “You’ll never get these rates again.”

It is unlikely the Richard’s suit will be settled in time for a new RFP to be issued.

A hearing is slated before Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten on December 19. However, attorneys are only expected to discuss a motion related to compiling and delivering records.

Jackson issued its last RFP for trash hauling on October 21, 2021. The deadline for companies to submit proposals was November 23, 2021, with the top-scoring proposal being brought to the council by January 4th of the following year.

Based on that timeline, if an RFP was issued following the December 19, 2023, hearing, a contract wouldn’t be taken to the council until mid-March, shortly before the current deal with Richard’s expires.

Then, of course, any contract brought forward has to be approved. The council rejected awarding a long-term deal to Richard’s multiple times following the 2021 RFP.

Council members also balked at awarding a temporary contract until garbage began piling up across the city.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley says issuing a new RFP would prevent that from happening again.

“We went through this garbage crisis this year, and it didn’t have to be,” he said. “Another garbage crisis can be prevented. So, I agree with my colleague, Councilman Foote... that we need to do things the right way and move this process ahead.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.