Jackson Police Department sees several changes to improve safety in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three new leaders running the capital city’s police department are bringing new changes that they believe will put the city on the right path.

“We will have two assistant chiefs and three deputy chiefs. I did this so we could be more efficient and could have more specificity on how we operate,” Chief Joseph Wade explained.

Assistant Chief Vincent Grizzell will be over Administration, including Animal Control and the 911 Call Center.

“He made the right decision because my team brought the whole concept of virtual policing, and that’s policing through technology,” Grizzell said.

When it comes to Operations, including patrol and investigations, Assistant Chief Wendall Watts will be taking charge.

“Community policing is what you want to learn how to do. You want to involve the community in everything you do because when you go into an area and you start policing, you want to learn the people that belong there and learn the people who don’t belong there, and who your criminals are,” Watts explained.

“I think that it’s imperative that we have a stronger presence of the police. If we want to bring business to the city, I think that if we want growth in the city, that is the beginning — safety,” Jackson resident Quincey Jackson said.

In addition to the new leaders, Chief Wade says the department is seeing changes to boost numbers and morale, including dropping shifts from 12 hours to 8 hours.

“It was such an emotional and physical drain on them to work 12-hour shifts. So they’re back on eight-hour shifts, and it gives us more officers on the street,” Wade explained. “We also implemented pay raises for all Jackson Police Officers. Starting salaries are now $48,000. We’re in the ball game. The playing field has been leveled. Also, we’re going to go back to overtime, which gives us the ability to offset shortages within JPD.”

Chief Wade adds that his department has hired 24 additional officers since June, bringing the total to 245 on the force. He says he would like to hire another 30 by the end of December.

“I’m all for the new chief and the things he’s doing with the pay raises. That might help a lot too, you know, more money means you take the job more seriously. I think we could turn this city around,” Jackson resident Aleshia Alexander said.

