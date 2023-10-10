Promote Your Business
Jackson home a complete loss after Tuesday fire

Crews battle fire at home on Hickory Drive
Crews battle fire at home on Hickory Drive
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson fire crews are putting out a fire at a home on Hickory Drive.

The home is a complete loss and has completely burned to the ground.

The fire also spread to the yard of a nearby house, but that house was not burnt.

Crews have put out the worst of the fire, but continue to battle hot spots in the area.

There were no injuries in either incident.

