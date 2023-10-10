Jackson home a complete loss after Tuesday fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson fire crews are putting out a fire at a home on Hickory Drive.

The home is a complete loss and has completely burned to the ground.

The fire also spread to the yard of a nearby house, but that house was not burnt.

Crews have put out the worst of the fire, but continue to battle hot spots in the area.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.