Jackson Fire Department says three fires intentionally set in Hickory Drive area

JFD puts out a fire at an abandoned home on Hickory Drive.
JFD puts out a fire at an abandoned home on Hickory Drive.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After multiple fires were set within two hours, authorities say a person is likely setting fires intentionally in the Hickory Drive area.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with the Jackson Fire Department, is urging residents to come forward if they see anything suspicious after three abandoned houses were set on fire.

Armon says the fires are tying up the department’s resources and that personnel had to be split up as a result.

One firefighter has been taken to the hospital for injuries.

He has no information on a potential suspect or suspects.

A burn ban in Hinds County remains in effect.

