‘It was unintentional’; Analysis reveals 24 additional homicides JPD failed to disclose to WLBT this year

Capt. Abraham Thompson said new protocols in place to funnel all information through dept.’s public information officer will address problem
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a hundred people have been killed in the Capital City since 2023 began, a number that only recently surged because of previously undisclosed homicides that the Jackson Police Department has now released to WLBT.

Data from JPD shows 24 additional killings that the agency waited months to share with WLBT and — by extension — the public.

3 On Your Side has been tracking killings in Jackson for seven years now, making that information available in an interactive map.

That information comes from individual cases that JPD confirms through news releases or interviews with WLBT reporters.

When a killing isn’t disclosed through those methods, the public never finds out about it.

Those additional homicides change 2023′s year-to-date numbers from 78 to 102, affecting the picture of crime in the Capital City.

Before the department released this information, Jackson had what appeared to be a 25 percent decrease in killings this year over last.

Now, the total number of homicides this year is only down slightly from last year’s 103 at this time.

Below are the previously unreleased cases and the only information provided by the department.

DateVictimAgeRaceGenderLocation
January 30Gary Ford75BlackMale5600 Keele Street
February 2Mario Terrell Moore40BlackMaleMonterey Street
February 10Wallace Moore32BlackMaleCedars of Lebanon/Crepe Myrtle
February 14Quentin Mayes57BlackMale953 W. Porter Street
February 18Leshada Williams (reported 2/28)N/ABlackFemale1614 Dansby Street
March 3Kelvin Paige39BlackMale117 Cooper Road
March 21Krishad Williams31BlackMaleHighway 80 / Dewey Street
April 8Rickey Copeland46WhiteMaleHighway 80 / North Frontage Road
April 22Jacob Porter22WhiteMaleCollege Hill Drive
April 25Dennis McCluer (reported 5/14)29BlackMale115 Bindura Court
May 1William Ransburgh18BlackMaleCapitol Street (no direction specified)
May 4Patrick Scott21BlackMale1824 Camellia Lane
May 14Moises Garcia33HispanicMale2112 Robinson Street
May 28Jermaine McDonald (reported 6/4)14BlackMale411 McDowell Road (no direction specified)
June 1Joseph Donachrich36WhiteMale418 Savanna Street
June 3Timothy Lepard3 monthsWhiteMale5231 Old Byram Road
June 4?Dante Rashard ReedN/ABlackMale2336 Utah Street
June 17Nicholas MunzoN/AHispanicMale1435 Petunia Street
June 24Corey Bridges (reported 7/18)N/ABlackMale2123 Belvedere Drive
July 1Shadeick Carter (reported 7/2)50BlackMale1001 County Line Road (no direction specified)
July 12Marcus Smith33BlackMale1135 Woodville Drive
August 10Sentrell Kelly34BlackMaleInterstate 220 on-ramp to Ellis Avenue
August 11Daylun Phillips17BlackMale1123 Garden Park Drive
August 24Jermaine Harris30BlackMale435 Conner Drive

Capt. Abraham Thompson said they’re now changing how information flows through the department to ensure these cases don’t fall through the cracks in the future.

“Certainly, by no means was anything done intentionally. I’m 100 percent certain and positive,” Thompson said. “I think the most important thing for us to do is to identify the problem today and address it properly, make sure we put things in place to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Thompson said they are working to identify where this breakdown in communication came from and will now channel all information through Sam Brown, the department’s public information officer.

“I think we have done an outstanding job with making sure that our PIO has that information to pass it on to the news outlets,” Thompson said. “So certainly, again, accountability is something that we believe in. The loss of any loved one is valuable. Most importantly, solving a crime or bringing justice to the family is paramount.

Thompson said detectives depend on the community to provide pertinent information to them and help them solve these cases.

However, that can only happen when the public is told about the cases in the first place.

WLBT asked Thompson about whether he’s frustrated with the delay created by the department’s failure to release these homicide cases to the public for weeks, even months.

“It wasn’t frustrating for me because certainly, we know that a homicide case remains open until it’s solved, until prosecution has taken place. So having that mindset that, hey, the case is not closed, at any point in time, any information is valuable,” Thompson said. “I think putting a timeframe on the information is certainly a disservice. As long as we get the information, that’s what’s focused. Even with these homicides that might not have been mentioned, for whatever reason, putting it out there or getting it out there or even utilizing this today is certainly a plus for us.”

Thompson agreed that the first forty-eight hours are critical when working to solve a homicide investigation but downplayed the timeframe’s importance with respect to JPD’s delay of these 24 cases.

