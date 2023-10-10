‘It was unintentional’; Analysis reveals 24 additional homicides JPD failed to disclose to WLBT this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a hundred people have been killed in the Capital City since 2023 began, a number that only recently surged because of previously undisclosed homicides that the Jackson Police Department has now released to WLBT.

Data from JPD shows 24 additional killings that the agency waited months to share with WLBT and — by extension — the public.

3 On Your Side has been tracking killings in Jackson for seven years now, making that information available in an interactive map.

That information comes from individual cases that JPD confirms through news releases or interviews with WLBT reporters.

When a killing isn’t disclosed through those methods, the public never finds out about it.

Those additional homicides change 2023′s year-to-date numbers from 78 to 102, affecting the picture of crime in the Capital City.

Before the department released this information, Jackson had what appeared to be a 25 percent decrease in killings this year over last.

Now, the total number of homicides this year is only down slightly from last year’s 103 at this time.

Below are the previously unreleased cases and the only information provided by the department.

Date Victim Age Race Gender Location January 30 Gary Ford 75 Black Male 5600 Keele Street February 2 Mario Terrell Moore 40 Black Male Monterey Street February 10 Wallace Moore 32 Black Male Cedars of Lebanon/Crepe Myrtle February 14 Quentin Mayes 57 Black Male 953 W. Porter Street February 18 Leshada Williams (reported 2/28) N/A Black Female 1614 Dansby Street March 3 Kelvin Paige 39 Black Male 117 Cooper Road March 21 Krishad Williams 31 Black Male Highway 80 / Dewey Street April 8 Rickey Copeland 46 White Male Highway 80 / North Frontage Road April 22 Jacob Porter 22 White Male College Hill Drive April 25 Dennis McCluer (reported 5/14) 29 Black Male 115 Bindura Court May 1 William Ransburgh 18 Black Male Capitol Street (no direction specified) May 4 Patrick Scott 21 Black Male 1824 Camellia Lane May 14 Moises Garcia 33 Hispanic Male 2112 Robinson Street May 28 Jermaine McDonald (reported 6/4) 14 Black Male 411 McDowell Road (no direction specified) June 1 Joseph Donachrich 36 White Male 418 Savanna Street June 3 Timothy Lepard 3 months White Male 5231 Old Byram Road June 4? Dante Rashard Reed N/A Black Male 2336 Utah Street June 17 Nicholas Munzo N/A Hispanic Male 1435 Petunia Street June 24 Corey Bridges (reported 7/18) N/A Black Male 2123 Belvedere Drive July 1 Shadeick Carter (reported 7/2) 50 Black Male 1001 County Line Road (no direction specified) July 12 Marcus Smith 33 Black Male 1135 Woodville Drive August 10 Sentrell Kelly 34 Black Male Interstate 220 on-ramp to Ellis Avenue August 11 Daylun Phillips 17 Black Male 1123 Garden Park Drive August 24 Jermaine Harris 30 Black Male 435 Conner Drive

Capt. Abraham Thompson said they’re now changing how information flows through the department to ensure these cases don’t fall through the cracks in the future.

“Certainly, by no means was anything done intentionally. I’m 100 percent certain and positive,” Thompson said. “I think the most important thing for us to do is to identify the problem today and address it properly, make sure we put things in place to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Thompson said they are working to identify where this breakdown in communication came from and will now channel all information through Sam Brown, the department’s public information officer.

“I think we have done an outstanding job with making sure that our PIO has that information to pass it on to the news outlets,” Thompson said. “So certainly, again, accountability is something that we believe in. The loss of any loved one is valuable. Most importantly, solving a crime or bringing justice to the family is paramount.

Thompson said detectives depend on the community to provide pertinent information to them and help them solve these cases.

However, that can only happen when the public is told about the cases in the first place.

WLBT asked Thompson about whether he’s frustrated with the delay created by the department’s failure to release these homicide cases to the public for weeks, even months.

“It wasn’t frustrating for me because certainly, we know that a homicide case remains open until it’s solved, until prosecution has taken place. So having that mindset that, hey, the case is not closed, at any point in time, any information is valuable,” Thompson said. “I think putting a timeframe on the information is certainly a disservice. As long as we get the information, that’s what’s focused. Even with these homicides that might not have been mentioned, for whatever reason, putting it out there or getting it out there or even utilizing this today is certainly a plus for us.”

Thompson agreed that the first forty-eight hours are critical when working to solve a homicide investigation but downplayed the timeframe’s importance with respect to JPD’s delay of these 24 cases.

