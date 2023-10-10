Promote Your Business
Gloomy Today; Rain Possible Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cool morning today, although not quite as chilly as what we saw yesterday. This afternoon should be slightly warmer as well, but clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon capping our highs in the mid 80s. No rain expected on your Tuesday, but chances start to increase overnight and will peak throughout the day Wednesday! This will be thanks to a system moving in from the Gulf. The clouds and rain from that system will also keep temperatures much lower (whether you see rain or not). By Thursday we will be dry again, and warming up until another cold front moves our way Friday afternoon. A few light showers could present themselves as the front moves through, but behind it will be more of that DRY fall-like air. Highs will drop to the low 70s for the weekend and stay that way into the next work week. Overnight lows will be chilly again too, with out the door temps expected to be in the 40s again Sunday and Monday.

Warm Again This Week