First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A weak system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will try to form this week as it moves northeast, but the odds of development are lowering. Part of the reason may have to do with interference from Hirricane Lydia in the Pacific. Unfortunately, for us, the bulk of rainfall from these systems will be focused in the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless, we’ll see some rain around our area Wednesday, with lingering showers possible Thursday and Friday. After the low passes our area, another cool front will move in to push out the limited moisture and knock our temperatures down again this weekend. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday with overnight and morning lows in the 50s. Thereafter, highs will barely reach the lower 70s this weekend with lows in the 40s, despite sunny skies this weekend and much of next week. The average high this time of year is 80 and the average low is 55. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 6:33pm. The high temperature reached 85 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Jackson after a morning low of 55 degrees.

