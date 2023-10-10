First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another warm afternoon is on tap with temperatures running slightly above normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s as more clouds start to make an appearance. Clouds will continue to be on the increase overnight ahead of our next chance of seeing passing showers. Expect temperatures to be not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: There will be a chance for rain on Wednesday as a Gulf low passes just to our southeast. Those that live closer to Highways 84 and 98 currently look to have the best shot as seeing showers closer to the area of low pressure. Otherwise, temperatures will likely be held back quite a bit from the potential for rain and under the clouds with highs generally in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will also be monitoring an approaching cold front to the west that will help sweep up the Gulf low. Some showers could also be possible with this front on Friday. Our rain chances are expected to diminish by the weekend as both systems move out and as cooler/drier air filters in. Highs this weekend could run below normal again in the 70s.

