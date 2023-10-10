Promote Your Business
Family of five escapes overnight house fire in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is safe after escaping an overnight house fire.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Pinebrook Drive.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a family of five were able to escape the home safely.

When our crews arrived on the scene, you could see smoke billowing from the roof of the home.

The Jackson Fire Department has yet to say what started the fire.

