Could Jackson be close to having a new public works director?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson could soon have a new public works director... again.

Weeks after the previous director resigned for a second time, a candidate has likely been found to replace him.

“We have another candidate who will be presented to the administration as soon as we can coordinate schedules, and we’ll move from there,” said Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright.

Wright made the announcement at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The news comes more than a month after Khalid Woods, the previous person tapped to take over the department, quit for a second time, citing the toll the position had taken on his mental health.

Jackson has had six public works directors since 2020, including Bob Miller, Dr. Charles Williams, Marlin King, Jordan Hillman (acting), Robert Lee, and Woods.

Woods resigned before he could be confirmed by the council.

Lee served as both acting and official director and is currently acting director again until a new candidate is hired.

The new director will take over a department that has been significantly diminished in recent months, with both the city’s water and sewer systems being placed under the control of a third-party manager.

The department still is responsible for roads and bridges, sanitation, and rights-of-way.

